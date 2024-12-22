There were almost the same number of parents as there were children. A long queue along the entire length of San Pablo Street in Seville. At the door of the Osorno toy store, next to the most celebrated window of this Christmas campaign, a table surrounded by balloons of the Pablo Aguado Bullfighting Circlephotographs of the Sevillian bullfighter, candy and a marker, finally out of ink after so many dedications stamped on the ‘solidarity cape’a beautiful initiative that has been promoted by the bullfighting entity, with the admirable and brave collaboration of the family that owns this well-known toy store in the center of the capital.

Brave because they did not hesitate to participate in this solidarity project, whose main objective is to raise funds for the social work of the Brotherhood of Rocío de Triana corporation that annually gives a happy summer in the Almonteña village to more than two hundred children at risk of exclusion. He showcase of the Osorno toy store on San Pablo Street it has been with a fine bullfighting decoration for ten days: a newly worn dress by Pablo Aguado, his esportón and a herd of bulls; perhaps, the most successful toys of the moment. The Osorno sisters –Maru and Carolina– explain that the decoration has been very well received by their clientele: «The important thing is thebackground of this initiativewhich fuses childhood with culture and solidarity.

During this Christmas campaign they will sell these ‘solidarity capes’ in the different Osorno family toy stores in Seville. The benefits will go entirely to the social work of Rocío de Triana. And the child-sized capes come with the Seville designation of origin: the Círculo Taurino and the bullfighter who bears his name have bought the fabrics and taken them to some dressmakers from La Puebla del Río; Once the capes were made, the name of Pablo Aguado was marked in a printing press also on the land.

The children, once their capes have been signed by the bullfighter, They speared along San Pablo Street and in the Plaza de la Magdalena. For Pablo Aguado, this is “the best gift from the Three Kings.” The Sevillian matador, especially involved in an initiative that began this season while giving capes to the little ones in all the squares of Spain, was “especially gratified because the Brotherhood deserves it and because It is a gift to see so many children playing with capeswhich is how all bullfighters start.