QAlestina requested this Tuesday that the UN consider your request to enter como Full member state in the United Nationswhere since 2012 it has had the status of an observer state (a condition it only shares with the Vatican).

In a letter sent by the Palestinian embassy to the UN Secretary General, the Palestinian Authoritythrough its ambassador Riyad Mansour, asks Antonio Guterres that transmits tol Security Council “as soon as possible” their desire to become a Member State, ideally during the month of April.

The letter was made public by the Palestinian mission on its X account.

The Maltese ambassador, Vanessa Frazier, – who holds the rotating presidency of the Council this month – explained this Monday that the membership process is long, because after the request for a new state, the Security Council appoints a committee that studies the issue and , once the decision has been made, returns the petition to the Council, and after these two steps – and if no one exercises the right of veto – the petition reaches the General Assembly.

At that time, if the aspiring State achieves a qualified majority (two-thirds of the votes in the Assembly), the request returns again to the Council, which gives the final approval.

The ambassador did not want to prejudge whether there will be a veto by Eunited states, who in the past has opposed full membership of Palestine despite theoretically calling himself a supporter of “the two-state solution.”

Palestine already attempted full membership for the first time in 2011, but that request did not go beyond the first stage as it failed to gather the support of 9 of the 15 members of the Council; besides, The United States announced that it intended to veto it if it had a majority of nine.

At this time, with the Gaza war about to be six months old, more and more countries are advocating a two-state solution, although this rhetoric has not translated into concrete recognition, not even in the case of Spain. , one of the European countries that has opted most for the recognition of Palestine.