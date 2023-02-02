The Misfits: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

The Misfits premieres tonight, February 2, 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2. It is a 2021 American action film directed by Renny Harlin and written by Robert Henny and Kurt Wimmer. The film stars Pierce Brosnan, Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Chung, Mike d’Angelo, Tim Roth, Nick Cannon and Qais Qandil. Below is the plot, the cast and where to stream the movie The Misfits.

Plot

The film stars the brilliant international thief Richard Pace (Pierce Brosnan). During his escape from a maximum security federal prison, Pace ends up being captured again, but this time not by cops. Richard was in fact recruited by a band of gentleman thieves calling themselves the Misfits, led by the eccentric and charismatic Ringo (Nick Cannon) and whose band also includes Violet (Jamie Chung), The Prince (Rami Jaber), Wick ( Mike Angelo) and none other than Richard’s daughter Hope (Hermione Corfield).

After hearing the group’s insane plan to steal millions of gold bars to finance terrorist groups, Richard decides to help them. But this time it’s not just the love of money and the idea of ​​doing something for once that’s not just for him, but also for revenge. The owner of the ingots is in fact also responsible for his imprisonment: the cowardly and unscrupulous businessman Schultz (Tim Roth).

The Misfits: the cast of the film

Many protagonists of the film The Misfits, tonight on Rai 2: Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth, Nick Cannon, Rami Jaber, Jamie Chung, Hermione Corfield, Mike Angelo. A gripping 2021 thriller not to be missed by lovers of the genre. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Pierce BrosnanRichard Pace

Rami Jaber: The Prince

Hermione Corfield: Hope Pace

Jamie ChungViolet

Pirat “Mike” Nitipaisalkul: Wick

Tim Roth: Schultz

Nick Cannon: Ringo

Qais QandilJason Quick

Samer al-Masry: Hassan

Mansoor Al Feeli: Abu Hirawa

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Misfits on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 2 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch and review all Rai programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.