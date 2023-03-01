The Maritime Space Management Plan sets priority uses in each area of the coast to protect biodiversity and safe navigation
The protection of marine biodiversity, which includes sensitive spaces for fauna and flora and is considered to be in the “general interest” of Spain, will prevent or make it very difficult to install offshore wind power plants off the coast of the Region of Murcia. This is clear from the Maritime Space Management Plan
#Ministry #shields #underwater #archaeological #sites #limits #offshore #wind #farms #Region #Murcia
Leave a Reply