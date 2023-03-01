Home page World

From: Tobias Utz

Split

Crises have sometimes severely damaged global tourism. Now attempts are being made to boost business again – with unusual measures.

Kassel – The Ukraine War, the corona-Pandemic, inflation: numerous crises are possible reasons why people do not fly on vacation. Apparently, these factors are currently hardly dampening the desire to travel. “Travel agencies and tour operators started this year at full steam,” says the President of the German Travel Association (DRV), Norbert Fiebig German press agency.

Despite this development, one country is taking an additional measure to attract tourists. We’re talking about Taiwan. The Taiwanese government recently decided to pay travelers a holiday bonus. Like the US broadcaster CNN reported, a total of 500,000 tourists will each receive 5,000 Taiwan dollars. That’s the equivalent of 155 euros. Around 90,000 tourist groups are also to receive up to 20,000 Taiwan dollars – the equivalent of 615 euros.

Vacation 2023: Travel Bonus for Tourists in Taiwan

The travel bonus is to be paid out in coupons. “It’s stored in an electronic ticketing card, which can be used to pay for food, accommodation and other travel expenses during their stay here,” said Chang Shi-chung, director-general of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau. That’s what the broadcaster reports Radio Taiwan International and the newspaper Taipei Times. This is apparently intended to boost the local economy in Taiwan. Minister of Transport Wang Kuo-tsai recently said that this will attract tourists from Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Southeast Asia in particular. The measure is therefore also intended for travelers from the USA and Europe, reports hna.de.

An Asian country is taking unusual measures to boost tourism after the corona pandemic. (Symbol photo) © Florian Gaertner / Photothek.de / Imago Images

However, the government in Taiwan has not yet given any further details. For example, it is still unclear when tourists can or should receive the holiday bonus. Chen Chien-jen, the country’s prime minister, simply stated that the country aims to welcome a total of six million vacationers in 2023.

vacation in Germany So you get the 49-euro ticket much cheaper

In comparison: According to the State Taiwan Tourism Bureaus almost 900,000 travelers visited the country in 2022. The focus of arrivals was December with 300,000 visits. This fact is hardly surprising, since the corona measures were only lifted in October.

In Kassel, too, the number of visitors increased surprisingly sharply after the pandemic. (do)