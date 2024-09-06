Russian troops launched a total of 44 Shahed kamikaze drones in the early hours of Friday (6) against 13 of Ukraine’s 24 regions, of which Kiev’s air defenses managed to shoot down 27, an interception rate much lower than usual.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the drones were launched from Russia’s Kursk region, Primorsko-Akhtarsk Territory and the occupied Crimean peninsula.

During the strike, in which Russia also fired a Kh-59 guided air missile and a Kh-31P missile, Ukrainian air defenses were activated over the territory of the regions of Kiev and Chernihiv (north), Kirovograd, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava (center), Kharkiv and Sumy (northeast), Mykolayiv and Kherson (south), Zaporizhzhya (southeast), Donetsk (east) and Lviv and Vinitsia (west).

Over the past ten days, Russia has launched massive drone strikes on Ukrainian territory almost daily. On some occasions, the drone barrage has been accompanied by a large number of missiles.

Ukraine has yet to report any deaths or major material damage in the early Friday morning attack.

On the same day, the United States announced additional military aid for Kiev’s security during a meeting of Western leaders in Germany. In total, US$250 million will be sent to the country attacked by Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Zelensky asks allies to pressure Russia to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged allies at Germany’s Ramstein air base to increase pressure on Russia to force Moscow to end the war in the coming months.

“Let’s make this autumn the moment when Russian aggression ends in a way that puts an end to the war and restores a reliable international security order,” Zelensky said at the opening of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies at the German base.

The Ukrainian president called on his partners to step up arms shipments to Ukraine and allow Kiev to hit military targets located throughout Russian territory with the long-range missiles sent to it in order to “put decisive pressure on Russia.”

“We want to end this war, we want peace,” added Zelensky, who stressed that it is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “who does not want peace and is obsessed with conquering our territory.”

“He wants our cities or whatever ruins are left of them. Russia must be forced to make peace,” he said.

To achieve this goal, the Ukrainian head of state also highlighted the importance of Ukraine continuing to increase its own arms production and called on its partners to contribute funding to further expand the military industry.