The writer and journalist Leila Guerriero (Argentina), presents her latest book, The calla narrative in which she weaves together a series of interviews with Silvia Labayru, an Argentine Montonero militant who, in 1976, was the victim of kidnapping, torture and rape at the terrifying Escuela de Mecánica la Armada, where thousands of people were murdered and disappeared, and from where she managed to escape alive. Guerriero began interviewing Labayru in 2021, while awaiting the verdict of the first trial for crimes of sexual violence committed against women kidnapped during the dictatorship, in which Labayru was a complainant. In conversation with Jan Martínez Ahrens.

