Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that the electronic platform of the “Tatmin” initiative to track and trace the stages of drug manufacturing contributes to tracking more than 5050 drug products from the factory to use by patients, noting that this platform is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North region. Africa, to track and trace pharmaceutical products with the aim of immunizing and securing supply chains for health care facilities in the country.

The Ministry said, in a special statement to Al-Ittihad: “The importance of the (Tatmin) initiative is to raise the efficiency of health and smart services in the Ministry, and to deal efficiently with adulterated or expired and unauthorized medical products. The initiative comes in line with government directions in investing in digital technologies within Vital projects to enhance and accelerate the quality of services.

The “Tatmeen” initiative includes applying the tracking feature even after the patient has obtained the drugs and used them to detect any side effects at a later stage, as the electronic tracking system on the platform will be constantly evolving.

The “Tammin” initiative is described as “an important shift in the pharmaceutical sector”, as it relies on “smart tracking system” solutions and uses the best technologies and equipment to track the journey of pharmaceutical and medical products in the supply chain and enhance transparency and reliability.

Regarding the results of the project to support the provision of innovative treatments and medicines for people with limited incomes, the Ministry revealed that more than 3,500 low-income non-citizens are currently being supported nationwide, whose insurance does not cover the costs of diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and myeloma. Multiple, active ulcerative colitis, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as uninsured patients.

The Ministry stated that the first memorandum of understanding, signed in December 2018, benefited up to 712 eligible patients for the program, followed by signing an extension of the program in April 2019, to provide new medicines for patients suffering from these conditions.

The Ministry said: “This initiative is one of a group of initiatives aimed at providing support to patients who are unable to afford the cost of treatment with innovative and modern medicines for multiple diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, cancer, immune system diseases, nervous system diseases, and others.”

The importance of the initiative lies in securing appropriate treatment for the eligible category with sustainable solutions that ensure the continuity of the patient’s access to his medicine according to the treatment plan that he must follow, by providing medicine to the beneficiary and eligible category in a short time, and assisting doctors with the aim of following best practices in the patient’s treatment plan, and enabling the patient to Follow up and finish the treatment according to the plan specified for that.

The Ministry indicated the launch of the second version of the Be Bold program as part of its innovative projects package, which aims to anticipate the future of health care and design it in an innovative and proactive manner, by building the capacities of talents in the country and supporting them with the best capabilities, through a single platform that brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, startups and health service providers.

The Ministry stated that the program contributes to strengthening the country’s leading position as a preferred destination for distinguished talents and competencies in terms of an environment that attracts innovation, work and investment.

The Be Bold program aims to bring together healthcare professionals and entrepreneurs to create innovative health programs that positively affect the health of the UAE population. In its second session, the program focuses on young people to gain experience and skills from specialists in all health fields. The program provides an open platform to participate in expert sessions This gives them an opportunity to exchange knowledge with different health systems internationally.

The program represents a successful cooperation formula between the government and private sectors, to enhance the skills of initiative, entrepreneurship and design thinking within 14 training courses, and focuses on three main axes: public health, mental health and women’s health.

The program combines technologies and tools for entrepreneurs, future foresight, and design thinking to build government policies and programs that will shape the future of health care, and to establish the Ministry’s position as an innovative entity in developing the government work system in innovative and creative ways.