The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, speak to journalists this Wednesday (21.Dec.2022). The Ukrainian leader arrived at the White House around 4 pm, Brasilia time.

Second announcement of the Ukrainian government, Zelensky and Biden will talk about cooperation “embracing” between the 2 countries, “in particular with regard to strengthening Ukraine’s resilience and defensive capabilities, supporting its sovereignty and restoring territorial integrity.”

This is the 1th meeting between Zelensky and Biden. It is also the 1st international trip for the Ukrainian leader since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. According to the US government, the invitation to visit was made on December 14 and Ukraine accepted on the last Friday (16.10).

