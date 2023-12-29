'Berlín', the series belonging to the universe of 'La casa de papel', has already premiered on the Netflix platform. This new series, whose main role falls to the Spanish actor Pedro Alonsoshows us the story of the refined and elegant thief Andrés de Fonollosa before the remembered robbery at the National Mint and Stamp Factory. But Berlin will not be alone in this adventure, since he will have the company of new characters, who will help him carry out one of the biggest coups by trying to steal 44 million dollars in jewels.

This series is a prequel to 'La casa de papel', so many wondered: how many years before is it set? 'Berlin' on the timeline? Given this, the co-creator of the story, Alex Pinarevealed the secret, which will probably surprise more than one.

How many years is 'Berlin' from 'La casa de papel'?

In an interview with Sensacine, Alex Pinathe co-creator of 'Berlin' together with Esther Martínez Lobato, indicated that What happened in the series starring Pedro Alonso takes place in 2013but he clarified that this detail does not have much relevance in the story.

“We have had an indefinite period in which We have worked with an approximate date that was around 2013, I think it was. It is an earlier, indefinite stage. We had it as a reference, but it has no relevance, in fact,” confessed Pina, who in addition to creating 'The Money Heist' He also participated in various teams behind series such as 'Los hombres de Paco', 'Vis a vis', among others, as well as in the film 'Three meters above heaven', where he was a producer.

Taking into account these statements of Alex Pinawe could say that what happened in 'Berlin' It happens only four years before the events of 'The Money Heist'a series that premiered on May 2, 2017.

When is 'Berlin' released?

The series, which tells the story of Andrés de Fonollosa, alias 'Berlin', It premiered on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 am (Spanish time). It should be noted that this new fiction can be seen through the platform Netflixstreaming service where you can also find all the episodes of 'La casa de papel'.

How many episodes does the series 'Berlin' (Netflix) have?

'Berlin' It has a total of 8 chapters, which have a duration that ranges between 42 and 60 minutes. Below, we leave you a list with the names of the episodes and their respective duration, so that you can follow the plot in order:

Chapter 1: 'The energy of love' (57 minutes)

'The energy of love' (57 minutes) Episode 2: 'The Anchor and the Wolf' (50 minutes)

'The Anchor and the Wolf' (50 minutes) Chapter 3: 'Embryo Poker' (44 minutes)

'Embryo Poker' (44 minutes) Chapter 4: 'An aquarium on the back' (42 minutes)

'An aquarium on the back' (42 minutes) Chapter 5: 'After Love' (46 minutes)

'After Love' (46 minutes) Chapter 6: 'The Night of the Lemons' (42 minutes)

'The Night of the Lemons' (42 minutes) Chapter 7: 'The last virgin of the West' (49 minutes)

'The last virgin of the West' (49 minutes) Chapter 8: 'An elephant in danger of extinction' (60 minutes).

What is the cast of 'Berlin'?

Pedro Alonso as Andrés de Fonollosa 'Berlín'

Tristán Ulloa as Damian

Michelle Jenner as Keila

Begoña Vargas as Cameron

Julio Peña Fernández as Roi

Joel Sánchez as Bruce

Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo 'Lisboa'

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra Montes

Samantha Siqueiros as Camille Durán

Julien Paschal as Mr. Polignac

María Isabel 'Masi' Rodríguez as Susi

Martin Aslan as Alain

Yuri D. Brown as Bertrand.

