The Ministry of Finance held a training course in Abu Dhabi, entitled “Preparing Financial Statements,” based on the importance of providing the necessary financial data to support decision makers in policy-making and future financial planning, and its keenness to develop government financial work and raise the efficiency of financial performance within the ministries and federal government agencies in the country. The training course aims to introduce federal government employees to the mechanism of using the new system adopted by the Ministry of Finance with the aim of automatically unifying the data of all entities, and it provided a detailed explanation of Financial Circular No. (11) of 2023 regarding the instructions and mechanism for preparing the final account for the fiscal year 2023, which defines and organizes the procedures. What is necessary to be followed by the federal agencies when preparing their draft final accounts for the federal agencies (financial statements and consolidated financial statements) for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2023, and to clarify the indicators of government financial capabilities through which the financial performance of the federal agencies is measured, in an effort to raise the level of planning. Finance in the federal government, and achieving the desired efficiency and effectiveness.