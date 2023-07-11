Specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation with drones are looking for the missing tourist group with children in the Primorsky Territory

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia organized a search for a missing tourist group in the Perm Territory. This was reported by the press service of the department in Telegram-channel.

The search is followed by fire and rescue units of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with drones, as well as volunteers from the National Center for Assistance to Missing and Injured Children.

“The Mi-8 helicopter is on standby. From Kazan to the place of search, he will have to overcome 600 kilometers, ”the ministry said in a statement.

The fact that a group of 22 tourists disappeared while rafting down the Usva River became known earlier on July 11. The group consists of 11 adults and 11 children. Along the route, they were supposed to return to the village of Srednyaya Usva on July 9, but they did not arrive at the parking lot.