He was called Brandon Lee Buschman the man found lifeless locked inside a freezer in an unoccupied house in Minnesota, USA. The 32-year-old man, for run away from the police who was chasing him, decided to find refuge inside a freezer, but remained stuck inside it. The body was only found a few days later.

Brandon Lee Buschman wanted to escape from the agents who had long been on his trail. The 32-year-old thought that chest freezer found in the basement of an uninhabited house was the perfect hideaway. But it was an old-fashioned appliance that couldn’t be opened from the inside.

The 32-year-old man was thus locked inside that chest freezer, facing a truly terrible fate. Only many days later did they find his in there lifeless body.

We are in the Minnesota. Babbitt police had been looking for him for days around the city located in the county of St. Louis in the US state. They found him dead frozen in the chest freezer, after reports from some residents who complained of bad smells coming from that uninhabited house.

Unlike modern appliances, this was an old chest freezer that locks automatically when closed. From the inside it is absolutely not possible to open it. It wasn’t plugged in, so it wasn’t plugged in when the man hid in there either.

Brandon Lee Buschman’s body had been inside that freezer for days, which had become a death trap

That house had been uninhabited since last February. The man must have thought it was the perfect hideout. Officers were in the area and witnesses saw him around the house some time ago.