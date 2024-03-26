On March 26, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations published footage of the completion of rescue operations at the site of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

The recording provided by the department shows how only charred structures remained from the auditorium at Crocus. Special equipment is also located in the area of ​​the dismantled stage.

“During the implementation of measures to eliminate the consequences of a terrorist act, specialists from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations actively used robotic means, and also removed more than 900 cubic meters. m of building structures and garbage,” said Alexander Pereguda, First Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Moscow Region, in the video.

In total, more than 1 thousand employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and over 300 pieces of equipment were involved in rescue operations, he added.

Rescuers completely eliminated the consequences of the fire and completed clearing the rubble at the site of the terrorist attack earlier that day. The department reported that further work will be carried out mechanized using engineering equipment.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, where the Picnic group was supposed to perform, occurred on March 22. Terrorists in camouflage burst into the building and started shooting, after which they set fire to the concert hall.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the terrorist attack has increased to 139 people, the number of victims has reached 182.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack, the attackers were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side.

A total of 11 people were detained, including four terrorists who were directly involved in the attack. All four are foreign citizens. To date, the court has arrested eight detainees.