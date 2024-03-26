The Cooper Club Rome, one of the most prestigious associations dedicated to vintage cars, has just appointed honorary members Pietro Silva and Gianluca Bardelli, two successful entrepreneurs who also have a long and renowned career as drivers and are still active with cars today vintage.

Pietro Silva and Gianluca Bardelli have in fact decided to return to the roots of their sporting career and compete aboard a legendary Austin Mini Cooper S 1275, an iconic model, known as the “Giant Killer” and which has left an indelible mark on the world of racing. The choice of this car by the two drivers demonstrates the growing passion surrounding the Cooper S among drivers of historic cars.

This same Cooper S has seen numerous victories over the years, and the excitement generated by its 60th anniversary has helped cement its cult position among classic car fans.