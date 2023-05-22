The Ministry of Education announced the decision to apply the system of elective subjects to students in the eleventh and twelfth grades within the general and advanced education tracks in public schools and private schools that implement the ministry’s curriculum.
The new system provides students with the opportunity to participate in designing their educational career by choosing the subjects they wish to study according to their interests, abilities and academic level.
