Capital gains Juventus, Christillin: reduced penalty but no Champions League

“I think there will be something less than the 15 penalty points. There is this concept of affliction that only concerns sporting justice and not ordinary justice. It will likely be a penalty that should bar the way to the Champions League“. Evelina Christillin, additional member of UEFA on the Fifa Council and black and white fanguest of “Radio Anch’io Sport” on Rai Radio 1, talks about the new sentence in the Court of Appeal expected for today on the capital gains case.

“Let’s remember that there are three European cups – he adds – but certainly the value in economic terms of going to the Champions League or another cup is significant, they are almost five times as much. We’ll see if it will be 10, 11 or 13 points, for us Juventus players it’s a big blow”

Juventus out of the Cups? UEFA variable. The words of Evelina Christillin

“There is also the UEFA variable – explains Christillin – When the Italian sentences become definitive, then decisions will also be made in UEFA headquarters. And then there is the second strand of the wage bill. Juve excluded from the cups by UEFA? possible scenario. Let’s not forget that relations with UEFA are not excellent after the Superlega question: Juve remains one of the three teams that still keep the project alive. Approach steps have not been seen at the moment. Naturally, the question concerns the settlement agreement concluded in September last year on Financial Fair Play which, in the light of the new facts, could be re-discussed”.

Without events off the pitch, would Juve have another championship? “Yes, I agree with Allegri, the team and the executives have been on the roller coaster since November 28 last year, everything has gone downhill at breakneck speed. Credit goes to Allegri for having maintained a relative balance: he was a coach but also a psychologist. All the powers have been given to him, also because in the new governance there are no men of the field. Allegri did what he could: what was missing was the game, we saw very little of it.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

