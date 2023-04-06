The Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of the RF Armed Forces of an attempt by the DRG to penetrate the Bryansk Sluchovsk

The Russian Defense Ministry has revealed the details of the attack of 15 saboteurs on the Bryansk village of Sluchovsk. The official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, on Thursday, April 6, told reporters about this.

He explained that a detachment of the border department of the FSB of Russia in the Bryansk region stopped an attempt by Ukrainian saboteurs to break through. According to Konashenkov, the attack was attempted around 8:30 am.

“During the clash with artillery fire from the Western Military District, the enemy was defeated,” the Russian Defense Ministry noted.

The sabotage group was dispersed and suffered losses. The enemy retreated to the territory of Ukraine, the department added. Among the Russian servicemen, casualties and injuries were avoided, the Ministry of Defense stressed.

Earlier, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, spoke about an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to penetrate the territory of the village of Sluchovsk. According to his calculations, there were 20 saboteurs.

The head of Bryansk assured that the enemy had been hit by fire.