That he powerful box of Paris Saint Germain of the French league have linked their second home loss and that Bayern Munich of German fut will be eliminated in their cup tournamentwere two things that caught the attention of international connoisseurs, since they are two true blunderbuss and protagonists in their respective circuits.

However, it is evident that something is not working well in your campuses, since it is not common for them to have setbacks of this type. For example, PSG, which has the most important footballers such as Lionel Messi and Killián Mbappé in its ranks, no one can explain the fact of their two setbacks in a row, the most recent against Olympique with the slightest difference and even the wide advantage that He came to have at the top, it has already been reduced to just six points with Lens and not even the title of his home place is safe

In the case of Bayern Munich, the situation looks worse, since the board that did not get along with the coach Julián Nagelsmann, despite the fact that he had the team in the sub-leadership, thanked him and hired Thomas Tuchel.

But it turns out that Tuchel, who has a brilliant track record, had a terrible start to management when he was eliminated in the German cup by the modest Fribulgo. Of course, the criticism for the new Bayern coach, who will now have to remove the thorn with the league and Champions League tournaments, did not wait.

The big fish. We would be very pleased if the Dorados defeated the Chivas subsidiary Tapatío this Thursday, which, if crystallized, would confirm that the home team has already found its true level.

But the truth is, the task does not look easy at all, since the people from Guadalajara will play on their field and are the sub-leaders of the Expansion League and therefore are marked favorites to go out with their arms raised.

For our taste and now without so much pressure, being practically eliminated, the Dorados should go out and play with joy and try to hurt the Chivas subsidiary in their own field.

Hug. It is the one that we sent to the well-known director and player of the old guard, Juan Manuel Rivera Peregrina, to the hospital bed where he is recovering from surgery.

According to what we found out, Yovanona Rivera came out of the operation very well, in something that gives us great pleasure

Cheer up, friend Juan Rivera and follow the medical treatment one hundredso that soon you can return to the fields and uncover whales with great joy.

Reflection: The attitude, however small it may be, will make a difference among others.

