The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia have completed part of the military exercises. The units of the Southern and Western military districts began to return to their bases by rail and road. This was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov, writes RIA News.

According to him, at the end of the exercises, the troops, as usual, will march in a combined way to their deployment points.

Konashenkov noted that Russian military personnel, including almost all military districts, fleets and airborne forces, continue exercises in some areas. The troops of the Eastern Military District and the Airborne Forces, which take part in the exercise “Allied Resolve”, together with the Belarusian armed forces, are working out the issues of repelling aggression against the Union State during the defensive operation, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense added.

In February, joint with Russia military exercises “Allied Resolve-2022” are held in Belarus. As President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko noted, the military is working out a confrontation with the forces of Poland, the Baltic States and Ukraine.

The last major exercises in the western direction “West-2021” took place in September 2021. About 200 thousand people, heavy equipment, aviation and warships were involved in practicing maneuvers of the army of the allied state.