The United States Aerospace Agency (NASA) revealed that a high-density light from Jupiter was detected, which was captured by the NuStar space observatoryand that has drawn the attention of astronomers.

Through an article published by NASA, it was detailed that researchers have been investigating Jupiter for more than 50 years, the largest planet in the Solar System, which was recently detected through recent observations. the highest energy light ever detected from this star.

The X-ray light that can be detected by NuStar is the highest energy light ever detected from a planet other than Earth, and is also the answer to why the Ulysses mission did not see X-rays when it passed. by Jupiter in 1992.

In this sense, it was explained that X-rays are a form of light, but with much higher energies and shorter wavelengths than those of visible light that can be seen by human eyes.

Although the investigation details that this is not the first time that X-rays from Jupiter have been detected, it is the first time that they have been detected at a higher frequency.

Regarding the lightning that occurs on this planet, it was explained that these “They are produced when volcanoes on Jupiter’s moon Io “rain” the planet with ions (atoms stripped of their electrons). Jupiter’s powerful magnetic field accelerates these particles and funnels them towards the planet’s poles, where they collide with its atmosphere and release energy in the form of light.

Kaya Mori, an astrophysicist at Columbia University and lead author of the study, revealed that this feature is made possible by two peculiarities of Jupiter; the first that has a huge magnetic field, and the second that rotates very fast.

“Those two features mean that the planet’s magnetosphere acts like a giant particle accelerator, and that’s what makes these higher-energy emissions possible.”Kaya Mori mentioned.