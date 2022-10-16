Today, 11 million people work in the construction industry, another 3-5 million are needed, Izvestia was told in the public council under the Ministry of Construction.

They propose to attract the unemployed – according to public figures, more than 1.8 million people are registered with the employment authorities, who have not been able to find a job for a long time. So far, developers do not consider them due to lack of experience.

The Public Council under the Ministry of Construction will develop a system for attracting such citizens to construction sites and submit it to the ministry.

“In particular, it is necessary to transform the work of retraining centers in the regions, including by attracting developers to help. And also create on their basis mobile construction teams that can be hired on a contract basis for various projects,” said Nadezhda Prokopyeva, executive secretary of the commission for vocational education of the public council under the Ministry of Construction.

Low-skilled personnel in demand in construction – for example, masons, stackers – can be trained quite easily and quickly, said Rifat Garipov, head of the commission for project financing of the Public Council under the Ministry of Construction. To train a high-level specialist (electric and gas welders, assemblers, assemblers, electricians and automation, concrete workers) is more difficult and longer.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the construction industry has faced an acute problem of personnel, which each of the developers is trying to solve individually, says Denis Konovalenko, managing partner of Prime Life Development. For example, they attract citizens serving sentences, workers not only from Central Asia, but also from Cuba, Africa or the Far Eastern states, he said.

“The issue is especially acute among line engineering and technical workers,” said the Inteko development group.

