Apparently the time is finally ripe for the reveal of the next game in the series silent Hill. Konami a few minutes ago he announced on Twitter a live scheduled for 23:00 Italian on Wednesday 19 Octoberin which he will reveal “the latest news for the Silent Hill series”.

The live broadcast will be visible on the new Silent Hill teaser site opened for the occasion, which you can reach at this address. We assume that the livestream will also be available on more traditional channels such as YouTube and Twitch, but for the moment there has been no confirmation on this.

“In your restless dreams, do you see that city?”, This is the message included in Konami’s tweet.

At the moment no further details have been revealed on what will be shown during the Konami live broadcast, but clearly the most plausible hypothesis is that for the occasion it will finally be announced. a new game of the Silent Hill series, if not more than one.

In fact, recently Christophe Gans, the director of the first Silent Hill film, based on his contacts at Konami, said that more games in the series are in the pipeline.

At the end of September, the Korean rating board also classified the mysterious Silent Hill: Short Message, which according to the well-known insider Dusk Golem is a free demo that will be the teaser for the next main chapter of the series. Also Dusk Golem also revealed that a remake of Silent Hill 2 is in the works.

To find out what Konami has in store in any case, it is a matter of waiting only a handful of days. We remind you that the appointment is set at 23:00 Italian on Wednesday 19 October.