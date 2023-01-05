The company X-Elio, specialized in the development of renewable and sustainable energy projects, already has authorization from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge for its 386 MW Lorca Solar photovoltaic plant. On October 1, the favorable Environmental Impact Statement (DIA) had already been published in the Official State Gazette (BOE). Now the obtaining and management of municipal licenses is pending.

Therefore, the authorization of a project already has the green light “which has been updated to adapt it to the different requests that have been coming from the government of the Region, the municipalities and the neighborhood platforms,” ​​reported the company X-Elio.

In this sense, X-Elio maintained that it intends to develop in Lorca and Totana «a series of initiatives to support the local community, under the framework of its Sustainable Communities Program; with which it seeks to promote the pillars of education, community, health and environment; promoting local employment, education and research”.

Lorca Solar will produce during its first year of life 748,000 MWh of 100% clean energy, necessary to supply the annual demand of approximately 215,000 homes and will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of 148,328 tons of CO2, according to the company.

The development of this photovoltaic installation could begin at the end of 2023 and the investment -as recently reported- amounts to 270 million euros. It is expected that more than 300 jobs will be created during the construction and start-up period, where the hiring of workers and SMEs in the region will prevail.

The Region of Murcia is currently the autonomous community with the greatest activity for X-Elio, where it began operating in 2007 and opened its first local office a year later. So far, 13 photovoltaic plants have already been commissioned and there are another 7 planned.