There first step of Dakar 2023 was immediately marked by an exit from the scene as exceptional as that of the reigning winner Sam Sunderland, who fell with his Gas Gas and was immediately rescued by the medical team before being transported to the hospital. In the hours following the episode, the Australian then posted a message on his social channels not only to mainly thank the fans for their support, but also to describe the fractures or bruises suffered in the accident. Among the major consequences, even a concussion.

Five days later, Sunderland himself reported other data relating to his fall, which in this case underline the effective violence of the impact that occurred on the sand of the Saudi desert. Specifically, the indications were made possible by the calculations detected by theAlpine Stars airbags, inflated inside the suit to cushion the blow. According to the Australian, the impact was calculated in ben 27.6Gwith attached comment from the pilot: “27.6 Gs take your breath away”.

GASGAS Factory rider Sam Sunderland has shared the data from his AlpineStars Airbag/Suit, which has revealed that he suffered a 27.6 G impact on stage 1. #Dakar2023 pic.twitter.com/oYOPbXOhBk — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) January 5, 2023

The image also underlines the correct functioning of the airbag, which came into operation a 490 milliseconds earlier of contact with the ground protecting Sunderland’s body in the two ‘heaviest’ seconds following the first impact.