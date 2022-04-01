The central government reduces by decree the procedures in “low sensitivity” areas to accelerate the implementation of renewable energies
Lowering the electricity bill and reducing the energy dependence of Putin’s Russia is a top priority for the central government, and the reason for the decree published on Wednesday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) that eliminates an important requirement in the complex processing of photovoltaic plants: environmental assessment. Nail
