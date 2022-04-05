Both confederations deal with allegations from groups and companies that defend their interests; the irrigators of the Transfer request the same treatment
In the final stretch of the processing of the basin hydrological plans, those responsible for the demarcations of the Ebro and Guadalquivir, dependent on the Ministry for Ecological Transition, have introduced changes that lower the initially proposed ecological flows in various sections of their respective territories , according to fig
#Ministry #agrees #reduce #ecological #flows #Ebro #Guadalquivir #rivers
Leave a Reply