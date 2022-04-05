Terror of the bars: new attack leaves injured fan in Manizales

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Palogrande Stadium in Manizales.
Jhon Jairo Bonilla / EL TIEMPO Archive
Palogrande Stadium in Manizales.
There was a new violent episode between fans, before the match Once Caldas vs. Bucaramanga.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 04, 2022, 07:08 PM
The violence between fans had a new episode this Monday, hours before the League match between Once Caldas and Atlético Bucaramanga, in Manizales.
(You may be interested in: Violent fight between Nacional fans in Cota: What happened?)
Around 4 pm, a fight took place in the surroundings of the Palogrande stadium, which left an Once Caldas fan wounded with a knife, apparently when he was approached by Bucaramanga fans.
Wounded and arrested
As it was known, the fan has a wound in the abdomen and was transferred to the Caldas Hospital.
The Manizales Police reported that they captured 17 people for carrying knives, according to the newspaper La Patria.
The authorities explained that there was a protocol to receive the visiting fans who arrived in a caravan, but that another group that was already in the city generated the confrontation.
This episode is added to the one recorded on the weekend when fans of Atlético Nacional staged a violent fight near the municipality of Cota, near Bogotá.
SPORTS
more sports news
April 04, 2022, 07:08 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Terror #bars #attack #leaves #injured #fan #Manizales
Leave a Reply