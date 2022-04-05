Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Terror of the bars: new attack leaves injured fan in Manizales

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in Sports
The largest stadiums in the country

Palogrande Stadium in Manizales.

Photo:

Jhon Jairo Bonilla / EL TIEMPO Archive

Palogrande Stadium in Manizales.

There was a new violent episode between fans, before the match Once Caldas vs. Bucaramanga.

The violence between fans had a new episode this Monday, hours before the League match between Once Caldas and Atlético Bucaramanga, in Manizales.

(You may be interested in: Violent fight between Nacional fans in Cota: What happened?)

Around 4 pm, a fight took place in the surroundings of the Palogrande stadium, which left an Once Caldas fan wounded with a knife, apparently when he was approached by Bucaramanga fans.

Wounded and arrested

As it was known, the fan has a wound in the abdomen and was transferred to the Caldas Hospital.

The Manizales Police reported that they captured 17 people for carrying knives, according to the newspaper La Patria.

The authorities explained that there was a protocol to receive the visiting fans who arrived in a caravan, but that another group that was already in the city generated the confrontation.

This episode is added to the one recorded on the weekend when fans of Atlético Nacional staged a violent fight near the municipality of Cota, near Bogotá.

SPORTS

