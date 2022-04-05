Despite the lingering fog of the pandemic that has forced travelers to seek out inhospitable places or rural escapes, travel across the world’s big cities appears to be coming back to life.

According to the travel platform Tripadvisor, tourists are already willing to trade serene mountains and nature retreats for the crowded beaches, exciting entertainment and picturesque attractions of the big cities.

In January of this year, the popular booking site published its annual roundup of top travel destinations – the top trends on the list show a return to normalcy as the number of people willing to flock to beaches along the European coast has only increased.



In fact, among Tripadvisor’s top 10 trending destinations worldwide, five belong to the Mediterranean coast, including the Spanish island of Mallorca, which took first place, as well as the Greek Rhodes and Santoriniin the Aegean Sea, and Dubrovnik, known as the “pearl of the Adriatic”, in Croatia.



famous beaches in Brazil and Mexico were also among the top ten on the platform’s trend list. These countries were joined by destinations such as Tanzania, with its African safaris and Kilimanjaro base camps; Turkey, with its cave churches and rock formations with chimneys; and Cairo, Egypt, home to the legendary pyramids, sphinxes and temples.

By way of comparison, many trending destinations from last year featured less popular beach profiles, such as Sanya, China; Kas, Turkey; and Guadeloupe, France, for example. Outdoor adventures were also in vogue – enough that Tripadvisor even created a new ranking just for National Parks.

Interested in 2021 are the city of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and Queenstown, New Zealand, paradise for adventure sports and where much of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy was filmed.

But what is striking this year is that the world’s main commercial capitals seem to dominate the list of Popular Destinations – the top place for recording user experiences on Tripadvisor was Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates – a gleaming mecca full of visitors. foreigners, stately resorts and designer stores. In this destination that blends modern culture, shopping and world-class entertainment, you can also spend an afternoon along Dubai Creek exploring the souks of gold, textiles and spices, or float over the desert dunes in a hot air balloon.

The second position in the ranking of popular destinations trends for 2022 is occupied by the bustling metropolis of London, England. The English capital is many worlds in one – it goes from the funky style of Shoreditch and the punk vibe of Camden to the chic Portobello Road. The English capital offers real or historical tours, exclusive restaurants with Michelin starstraditional pubs, among other infinite possibilities.

In sixth place among the most popular destinations on Tripadvisor is Rome, Italy. The timeless city was not built in a day – and its visitors need much more than that to get to know it. Rome is full of plazas, open-air markets and amazing historical sites. Its classic tours include contemplating the Trevi Fountain, the Coliseum and the Pantheon, or simply sampling the perfect gelato before spending an afternoon shopping in Campo de’ Fiori or Via Veneto.

Istanbul, Turkey, and Paris, France, come in eighth and ninth place, respectively, as traditionally popular trends for 2022. Over the centuries, many cultures have added their stamp to travel, and these two beautiful European cities couldn’t stand aside. outside. Visitors to Istanbul can experience these influences by exploring the holy sites of Sultanahmet, experience 19th-century European elegance in the Beyoglu district, or take a break at the vibrant café in cosmopolitan Kadikoy, the Asian part of the city.

The Paris experience can combine a ‘pain au chocolat’ in a charming sidewalk café, relaxing after a day strolling along the Seine and marveling at icons such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. The “City of Light” offers options for all tastes – from fine dining and museum visits, to shopping and bargains like the Marché aux Puces de Montreuil, or a daring show at the Moulin Rouge.

In the United States, the most popular destinations for 2022 included Las Vegas, Nevada, which ranked first in the country, in addition to other busy centers such as New York (NY), New Orleans (Louisiana); and Nashville (Tennessee). Las Vegas, of course, perpetuates itself as a popular destination for high rollers of casinos or a place to relax at fabulous resorts or find the best showbiz entertainment – ​​the city always has something to suit its visitors’ holiday tastes.

