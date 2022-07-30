A country without shared custody.
The first to ‘kidnap’ the children wins the judicial war that any Japanese divorce becomes. We speak with two men who have been fighting for years to see their offspring
There is no joint custody in Japan. Only one of the parents of the couples who separate or divorce has full power over what happens to the children of both. If the child was born out of wedlock, custody automatically falls to the mother; and if the couple breaks up, the courts generally consider the child of
#Child #abductions #Japans #nightmare
Leave a Reply