The opinions of the members of the executive committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) regarding the transition of the organization from UEFA to the Asian Football Confederation differ. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia on December 29 by the Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation Oleg Matytsin.

“The Europeans have already made a decision regarding our teams, limiting participation in all club and national team competitions. Now we are talking about the possibility of qualifying for the next World Cup in 2026. We need to think in terms of the long term. The decision has not yet been made – we are waiting for it. The Executive Committee of the RFU postponed it and said that it would be determined by December 31. There is a mixed opinion on this issue,” he said.

The Minister of Sports noted that when making a decision on this issue, one should “very carefully” assess what we will lose and what we will gain.

“If we still have no chance at all to compete with European teams, then, probably, participation in Asian tournaments should have a positive impact on the development of Russian football,” Matytsin believes.

At the same time, he stressed that it is necessary to understand whether the Asian Football Confederation is ready to accept Russia into its ranks.

“Our desire alone is not enough. If the RFU takes such a step, then everything will have to be coordinated with the Asian Football Confederation. At the same time, as far as I know, the interaction of the RFU with FIFA and UEFA is constructive. And FIFA also understands that such a transition may then complicate the interaction and holding of tournaments, ”added Matytsin.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

I would not say that it was the introduction of Fan ID that devastated the stadiums