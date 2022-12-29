Thursday, December 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mbappé breaks his silence for the celebration of Dibu Martínez in the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in Sports
0


close

AUTOPLAY

Messi vs. Mbappé, duel of stars in the dream final of the World Cup in QatarMessi vs. Mbappé, duel of stars in the dream final of the World Cup in Qatar

The French striker was accurate when questioned about the goalkeeper’s controversial gestures.

kylian mbappe He returned to play for PSG after losing the Qatar 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. The figure of France was the hero of Paris Saint Germain this Wednesday, as his goal in added time meant the 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

See also  Podcast Dakar | Stage 2: the first of Loeb. Petrucci, bitter withdrawal

After winning, Mbappé spoke to the press and confessed about what happened after losing to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final.

Among the questions, Dibu Martínez’s controversial gestures at the end of the match.

(Also: Neymar: the unusual simulation of a penalty for which he was sent off with PSG).

‘Such trivial things’

Mbappé said that he spoke with Messi after he became world champion.
“I spoke with Messi after the final game, I congratulated him. ANDIt was the search for a life for him, for me too but I failedso you always have to be a good player.

“The celebrations? Not my problem, I don’t spend energy on such trivial things”, said Mbappé, about the ‘Dibu’ celebration.

FOOTBALL

See also  Video: Kylian Mbappé saved PSG's skin with this goal

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Mbappé #breaks #silence #celebration #Dibu #Martínez #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Bolivia | The previous president is already in prison, and now the police arrested another important opposition leader in Bolivia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result