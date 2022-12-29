Mbappé breaks his silence for the celebration of Dibu Martínez in the World Cup

kylian mbappe He returned to play for PSG after losing the Qatar 2022 World Cup final against Argentina. The figure of France was the hero of Paris Saint Germain this Wednesday, as his goal in added time meant the 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

After winning, Mbappé spoke to the press and confessed about what happened after losing to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final.

Among the questions, Dibu Martínez’s controversial gestures at the end of the match.

(Also: Neymar: the unusual simulation of a penalty for which he was sent off with PSG).

‘Such trivial things’

Mbappé said that he spoke with Messi after he became world champion.

“I spoke with Messi after the final game, I congratulated him. ANDIt was the search for a life for him, for me too but I failedso you always have to be a good player.

“The celebrations? Not my problem, I don’t spend energy on such trivial things”, said Mbappé, about the ‘Dibu’ celebration.

🚨🗣 Kylian Mbappé : « I have discussed with Messi after the match, I have been happy. C’était la quête d’une vie pour lui […]. The celebrations? Ce n’est pas mon probleme. I don’t lose energy in those also futile choices. » What class, bravo @KMbappe. 👏 pic.twitter.com/LZplEVv9Ru — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) December 28, 2022

FOOTBALL

More sports news