Square Enix has revealed what the Minimum and recommended requirements For Final Fantasy 16its action game already released on PS5. The specifications also indicate the target resolution and frame rate, but we tell you right away that it is much better if you can go beyond the minimum requirements, since these only guarantee 720p and, even worse, 30 FPS.

The recommended requirements instead aim at 1080p and 60 FPS. Obviously, it is not a given that the game will live up to its promises and it is credible that it will have variable resolution and frame rate depending on the game situations.