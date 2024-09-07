Square Enix has revealed what the Minimum and recommended requirements For Final Fantasy 16its action game already released on PS5. The specifications also indicate the target resolution and frame rate, but we tell you right away that it is much better if you can go beyond the minimum requirements, since these only guarantee 720p and, even worse, 30 FPS.
The recommended requirements instead aim at 1080p and 60 FPS. Obviously, it is not a given that the game will live up to its promises and it is credible that it will have variable resolution and frame rate depending on the game situations.
Final Fantasy 16 PC Requirements Details
THE minimum requirements recommended for Final Fantasy 16 – which should guarantee a 720p experience with 30 FPS, are:
- Operating System: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-8400
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / Intel Arc A580 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 170 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required, 8GB VRAM or higher
If you want to play at a more acceptable quality, you should aim at least for the recommended requirements to reach 1080p and 60 FPS:
- Operating System: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X / Intel Core i7-10700
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video card: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 170 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required, 8GB VRAM or higher
Finally, if you want to know if the next Final Fantasy will be released on PC, the director of the 16th had his say.
