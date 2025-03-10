03/10/2025



Updated at 13: 04h.





When the Seville FC He announced his initial eleven before the Royal Society all the foci focused on the ownership of Chedira Ejke. It had been almost five months that the Nigerian did not start from the beginning and, above all, surprised the substitution of the “perfect signing” of winter,Rubén Vargas. As the club said later, the Swiss had been discomfort in the hip for several days and had even left some training prior to the Duel of Anoeta. In fact, he underwent a resonance and, even so, the player traveled and tested before starting the game, but finally it was decided that it was best not to risk.

This was corroborated by the coach García Pimienta After his team’s victory: «Too bad the problem of Rubén Vargas, he has had a hip problem. Yesterday he resent, we have tried, he was not to play at the beginning, he has tried at the break and has seen that he could not. The team always replenishes ».

In fact, the player could see street dress on the bench watching the game. Sevilla has trained Monday in the Sports City of the Real Sociedad and will turn back to the Hispanic capital. In this way, it is expected that Vargas undergoes new medical tests This week to determine the scope of the injury. Sevilla receives Athletic Club this Sunday at Sánchez-Pizjuán and the Swiss, for the moment, is doubtful.

A stick for the player and for the team, since the end was being one of the most decisive members. In fact, García Pimienta got rid of flattery towards the player in the press conference prior to the game against Real Sociedad: «He is a very dear boy, he has entered very well and has given up very well. We are going to demand more at the scoring level because it generates a lot and we will see if it gives that step and helps us in the scoring facet ».









However, the Bet on Ejke He did not go wrong, since he gave the goal of victory in the resumption of the match in Anoeta. The Nigerian defined perfectly with the right leg and put his second goal with the Sevillist elastic in his first ownership after the serious injury he suffered last October.

Sevillist nursing is expected to have the occasional tall to Sunday’s party, since Gudelj and Akor Adams They could join group training throughout this week. Sevilla will return to work this Wednesday to prepare the last game before the March stop.