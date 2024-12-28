The problem of squatting in Spain has generated a growing unrest among homeowners, who face the reality of seeing their properties illegally occupied without being able to use them. In many cases, these people depend on the rental of these properties or planned to live in them, which leaves them in a situation of great vulnerability.

As if that were not enough, the current regulations in Spain are not particularly efficient in facilitating the recovery of occupied homes. Judicial processes are often long and expensive, resulting in many families remaining months, or even years, without being able to recover their home.

The billionaire José Elías, founder of Audax, who has become known in recent years through his active life on social networks, has spoken on this topic. Precisely in one of his podcasts, the Catalan dropped what he believes is the solution to the problem of squatted homes.

José Elías’ solution to the squatter problem

«The problem of squatting is solved by more homesnot kicking the door of the apartments so that people squat. But of course, political sense says that if you affirm that, surely many people who are in favor of kicking the doors will stop giving you their vote,” he assured.









According to Elías, the key to solving the problem lies in increasing the supply of available housing, which would reduce the need for illegal squatters. For him, the root of the problem is the lack of available housing, which is why he suggests that public policies should focus in that direction.