Olivia Hussey, the actress who played Franco Zeffirelli’s Juliet, dies at 73

The Argentine actress Olivia Hussey, female protagonist in the 1968 adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” by Franco Zeffirelli, died on Friday at the age of 73, according to what can be read this Saturday on his Instagram page. The actress, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, died “at home surrounded by her loved ones,” according to an announcement on her official social network account that does not specify the place of her death. “Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her,” the post reads.

Hussey was only 15 years old when he starred alongside 16-year-old British actor Leonard Whiting in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” the magazine recalls. The Hollywood Reporter (THR). The film distributed by Paramount and co-written by Zeffirelli, was nominated for the Oscar for best picture and three other Academy Awards, and received a David di Donatello award in Italy and a Golden Globe, which Hussey won. The actress also worked with the Italian filmmaker in the role of Mary in the 1977 epic international miniseries “Jesus of Nazareth,” and returned to play a religious character as the protagonist in “Mother Teresa of Calcutta” (2003), the magazine notes. specialized.

She also had memorable roles in the classic horror film “Black Christmas” (1974), the cult Canadian film directed by Bob Clark, and was the moody Rosalie Otterbourne, the daughter of Angela Lansbury’s character in “Death on the Nile” ( 1978) by Agatha Christie, directed by John Guillermin. Olivia Osuna was born on April 17, 1951 in Buenos Aires. His father was an Argentine opera singer who used the stage name Osvaldo Ribó, and his mother, Joy, was an English-born secretary.

When she was 7, her mother took her and her younger brother to London, and she attended the Italia Conti Academy drama school for five years. He first performed in theater when he was 13, taking his mother’s maiden name, Hussey, as his stage name, THR recalls.

“Olivia leaves behind a loving family: her children Alex, Max and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, her grandson Greyson and a legacy of love that will always be treasured in our hearts,” the statement said on Instagram. “As we mourn this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s lasting impact on our lives and the industry. “We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul,” he concludes.

Romeo without Juliet

Her partner in Romeo and Juliet, British actor Leonard Whiting, took advantage of the publication to share his affection for the actress: “Olivia, we have shared so much since we were two sweet and innocent children who hugged each other as if our lives depended on them.” , as every photo of us attests. “You have never been afraid to fight to fix everything that is wrong in this world,” he added.

“Rest now, my beautiful Juliet, no injustice can harm you now. And the world will remember your beauty inside and out forever. Leonard,” highlighted the actor.