The Village People, known for their success ‘YMCA’will perform during the inauguration festivities of the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, on January 20.

The group’s leader, Victor Willis, explained on his Facebook page that, although this decision may displease somethey consider that music should transcend the considerations policies. He added that they hope that ‘YMCA’, a world anthem, can unite the country after a tumultuous and divided campaign, in which his favorite candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, did not win.

During the next US president’s rallies, ‘YMCA’ has been a constant, with Trump himself performing some dance steps to the song. In 2020, the song’s rights holders threatened to take legal action for its unauthorized use; However, on this occasion, Willis justified its use, highlighting that the song, considered a anthem of the gay community in the 1970s and 1980s, it has seen a significant increase in sales following Trump’s victory.

Throughout his political career, Trump has been criticized for threatening individual freedoms and the rights of minorities, which has led many music and entertainment celebrities, such as The White Stripes and Foo Fighters, to reject the use of their songs at Republican rallies and threatened legal action. During the presidential campaign, figures such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen They unsuccessfully supported Kamala Harris.









In addition to the Village People, country singer Carrie Underwood is expected to perform the patriotic song ‘America The Beautiful’.