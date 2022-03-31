FIFA has entered in the period 2019-2022, even before it ends, 6,400 million dollars, Therefore, it plans to close the four-year period above the 7,000 million that it had budgeted as an objective.

Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol and the Fifa Finance Committee, presented these figures at the 72nd Congress of the organization, meeting in Doha on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw.

The President speaks



“These are promising results,” Dominguez said. Fifa assets increased by 21 percent in 2021 and they reach 5,500 million, “reserves”, he assured, “that give us financial independence and allow us to react to any risk”.

“Thanks to this we have been able to reinvest more money in football, for the benefit of our 211 federations,” he said.

In 2021, Fifa allocated 1,600 million dollars to the Forward 2 program and its aid plan for covid-19.

The entity will have a budget of 1,726 million dollars in 2023, of which 83 percent will go “directly to football”.



That budget foresees 807 million in income, 74 percent of them already contracted. The largest item will correspond to income from television rights, 254 million, followed by marketing rights, 227.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino said “FIFA’s governance is now correct” and mentioned that “200 million corrupt leaders have been recovered.”

“Fifa’s money no longer evaporates,” he said.

EFE