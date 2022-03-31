As you’ve probably heard, Master Chief often and willingly removes thehelmet in television series Of Haloand after criticism from fans, 343 Industries decided to explain the reasons for this decision.

Starring a record-breaking launch on Paramount +, the Halo series takes a few artistic freedom compared to games, sometimes drawing on other media related to the franchise.

“For fans of our extended universe, who have read The Fall of Reach and other media focused on the figure of the Master Chief, the fact that the character takes off his helmet it is not something new: novels and comics have often allowed that kind of storytelling “, reads the study’s post.

“It was an interesting one creative choice for the Halo television series, as we look at the tradition of the brand and there are conflicting opinions on whether or not it was permissible to do so. “

“A moment like that isn’t a plot point or even a revelation of Master Chief’s appearance, rather a way to tell his story, and for that very reason it had to be something meaningful. Which also explains why it happens in the first one. episode: it is not a twistbut a declaration of intent. “

One way to show the human side of the character, in short, who “lays the foundations for a new halo story that will be told through the next eight episodes and will focus on concepts such as identity and self-discovery (…), on what it really means to be human. “