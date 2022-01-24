According to data from the Spanish Society of Neurology collected by The vanguardsince the pandemic began has increased more than 35% the prevalence of clinical insomnia. Although exact figures are not yet available, it is estimated that between 50% and 70% of people have changed their sleep patterns with the outbreak of COVID-19.

The insomnia It does not understand ages and can affect any type of person. “Sleep is not something that can be regulated with a button of on and offbut it is something much more complex where different variants affect and, above all, each person has a different relationship with the world of sleep and rest,” says Rebecca Robbins, from the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard.

96% success rate

Faced with this problem, many seek new methods to fall asleep quickly and sleep longer. According to the British newspaper Mirrorthere is a technique used by the US military that helps insomniacs fall asleep in as little as 120 seconds. The success rate is 96% after six weeks of practice. These are the steps to follow:

Steps of the military method: Relax the muscles in your face, including your jaw, tongue, and those around your eyes. Drop your shoulders and relax both sides of your upper and lower arms. Exhale keeping the chest relaxed. Relax both the upper and lower legs.

The method has also been recommended by the specialist in fitness justin agustinwhich has 1.7 million followers on Tik Tok, although the technique was mentioned in a book called ‘Relax and Win: Championship Performance,’ according to Joe.co.uk.

After completing the four steps, the book’s author, Lloyd Bud Winter (an Olympic track and field coach), recommends trying clear your mind for ten seconds more and imagine lying in a canoe on a calm lake, with nothing but blue sky above you; lying in a hammock black velvet in a dark room; or repeat to yourself “don’t think, don’t think, don’t think” over and over for ten seconds.