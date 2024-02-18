After her husband moved to Saudi Arabia for work, Fadya Salman, 27, began sending him naked photos of herself from her home in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen. It wasn't the same as being together, but she helped them keep their bond alive. After her, they stole her phone. The thief threatened to post the photos online unless Salman — whose name, like other sources, has been changed here to protect his safety — came out with him. He had become a victim of what the authorities call Sextortionthe act of threatening to share explicit or nude images unless sexual or money demands are met.

Salman refused. Eventually, his family found out what happened and, in 2022, she was murdered. A childhood friend, who asked that her name not be revealed, claims that her younger brother had killed her, pressured by her father into an alleged honor crime. A Yemeni criminal investigation officer confirmed that she had been murdered, although no charges have been filed, as is often the case with these types of crimes. “It was a nightmare,” the friend says, trying to describe Salman's ordeal. “When a woman finds herself in a situation like this, she is alone. She can't trust anyone to help her. She cannot go to a male relative because she will assume that she is to blame, and another woman cannot help her.”

The Sextortion It is becoming a global crisis, they warned last year the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and its international law enforcement agency. Deep-rooted patriarchal traditions have made women in the Middle East and North Africa especially vulnerable to this blackmail. Although most cases are never reported to authorities, a survey conducted in 2019 by Transparency International revealed that one in five people interviewed in Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine had been subjected to Sextortion or knew someone who had been, one of the worst rates in the world.

Widespread social attitudes that place the burden of preserving family honor on women often prevent victims from seeking justice. And as in the case of Salman, blackmail can have tragic consequences.

These strict social codes are especially harsh in Yemen, which ranked last on the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index for 15 consecutive years (from 2006 to 2020) and has a turbulent history of so-called honor killings. Amaal Aldobai, Yemeni women's rights activist and director of the Center to Combat Violence against Women, emphasizes: “If a woman is a victim of Sextortionshe cannot tell her family because they will sentence her to death instead of giving her justice.”

Divorces, murders and suicides

While some women are persuaded to send private images with promises of marriage, Yemeni activist Mokhtar Abdel Moez says most are victims of gangs who hack into women's phones and coerce them into prostitution or paying large sums of money. . “This gives rise to hundreds of cases of divorce, murder and suicide every year,” he explains. “In some cases, women give in to coercion and are forced into prostitution to avoid the publication of images that are not even scandalous and yet are enough to provoke their murder simply for being in the possession of a man.” strange”. Moez is the founder of Sanad, a Yemeni nonprofit that supports victims of cybercrime through a network of about 400 volunteers, who try to identify extortionists and convince them to delete images. When he created the group, in March 2020, Moez did not expect to find so many cases of Sextortion, but it has already received about 17,000 complaints, 6,000 of them last year. He estimates that approximately one in four are cases of Sextortion.

The official figures are much lower. An Interior Ministry official of the Houthi-led government in Sana'a, who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media, says that 114 electronic crimes were reported in 2022, including Sextortion. Yemen's Saudi-backed administration in Aden does not keep a tally of cases. Sextortion reported—most of them against women—but several officials acknowledge having received dozens of complaints of this type.

In Egypt, activist Mohamed El-Yamani launched a network called Qawem (“resist” in Spanish), after a young woman took her own life for fear that her ex-boyfriend would expose private images. Egypt ranks 134 out of 146 in the Global Gender Gap Indexand El-Yamani claims that his group has received reports of more than 100,000 cases of Sextortion since it started, but believes that this is only a small part of the crimes committed. El-Yamani claims that Qawem has successfully intervened in 4,000 cases, using a network of volunteers to deter blackmailers by tracking his location and threatening to expose their actions to his family, friends and colleagues. Knowing that the victim has support is usually enough to deter blackmailers, but if not, the activist encourages women to report the perpetrators to the authorities.

In one case, El-Yamani says, someone posted online images of a girl from an important Egyptian family in which she appeared without a headscarf. The girl had refused to comply with the demands of her blackmailer, who wanted money and video calls with her. When the content was published, she was accused of recklessness and forced to stay home from school. According to El-Yamani, Qawem managed to calm the situation by locating the blackmailer and getting him to apologize and remove the content, and convinced the girl's father to allow her to return to school.

Experts say the patriarchal nature of family relationships in some Middle Eastern countries has contributed to the problem.

Egypt, explains El-Yamani, is a regional leader in the fight against this problem. Authorities have created digital investigation units across the country to deal with these types of crimes, and have passed laws to ensure that the identities of victims who report remain hidden. Interventions like Qawem's would be much more difficult in countries like Yemen and Syria, he acknowledges. “Many women in these countries would prefer to deal with their Sextortioners secretly, regardless of the consequences, since their families would consider them responsible for not protecting their family's honor,” says El-Yamani.

Experts say the patriarchal nature of family relationships in some Middle Eastern countries has contributed to the problem. “A common factor in the 3,657 cases that have reached us is the blind trust of the victims in the aggressor, because they lack the feeling of feeling loved and embraced in their own environment,” says Zainab al-Aasi, a Syrian psychiatrist and founder of a non-profit organization called Gardenia that offers legal and mental support to victims of Sextortion. In Yemen there are no laws that provide for Sextortionexplains Fawzia el-Meressi, board member of the Yemeni Women's Union, a non-profit organization. Even if there were, she maintains, these crimes would still exist; They are the consequence of a patriarchal system that “creates an enormous void between the woman and the male members of her family, which criminals exploit.”

Omaima, 21, contacted a man online who a friend introduced to her as a researcher for a women's health organization. The man offered to pay her if she provided him with information about her life, an attractive offer in Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the world, where 80% of the population depends on humanitarian aid. At first, Ella Omaima responded to questions she sent him on WhatsApp, sharing details about her relationship with her husband and photos of herself without a headscarf, a taboo in the strict Muslim society of which she is a part. her. Later, her questions began to be sexual in nature, which made her uncomfortable. When she began to ignore him, the man threatened to send her photos to her husband, and she followed through on his threat when she refused to listen to him. Her husband divorced her. “He didn't even listen to me,” Omaima says.

This report was originally published in English by The Fuller Project In collaboration with Foreign Policy, and with Egaba platform that works with journalists from the Middle East and Africa.

