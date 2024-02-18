Be part of the solution and not the problem. That is what the president of the National Association of Colombian Businessmen (Andi), Bruce Mac Master, to the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagroduring a meeting that both held at the headquarters of this organization in Washington to address the controversy that was unleashed in the country by a statement by this body in which it warned about a possible interruption of the mandate of President Gustavo Petro.

In an exclusive interview with this newspaper, Mac Master gives details about the appointment and insists, as others in the country have done, that international organizations should not intervene in the functioning of justice, but rather promote its strengthening and autonomy.

This trip was quite unusual. Why did she decide to come to Washington to meet with Secretary Almagro?

I come frequently, but for these topics, yes, it was unusual. This comes from a call I asked him to talk about what was happening in Colombia and from his statements about the situation last week. We talked on Tuesday and he invited me to come. We talked for over an hour and I think it was very productive..

It refers to Almagro's statements rejecting an interruption of President Gustavo Petro's mandate and asking the Supreme Court to elect an attorney general as soon as possible…

Yes, those, and those that followed from the IACHR and the UN. We thought it was important to give him our point of view and tell him our concerns and where we disagree. What I did was make a request for the OAS and these organizations to be a source of conflict resolution rather than the creation of new ones. It is clear that they have a role to play, even in internal issues, but we must move away from polarization and look for how to solve problems. It seemed to us that the statement did not go in that direction and we ask that you participate, but in a different way in this discussion.

Do you believe that Almagro and these organizations are uninformed, as some say, or is there something more to their motivations?

What I came to tell you is that we do not believe that what you said is happening in the country. In Colombia, things are being resolved within the institutions and that is what must be insisted upon. I do not believe that one should intervene from a political or ideological point of view in the functioning of justice. My personal opinion, and here I speak only on my behalf, is that beyond the legal discussions, the only convenient scenario for Colombia is that its presidents always finish the periods for which they are elected. Any other scenario would be very dangerous. That the institutions be preserved, as has always happened in the country.

But President Petro and in general members of his entourage believe that the actions against him by the Prosecutor's Office, the Attorney General's Office and the indecision of the Supreme Court regarding the election of a new prosecutor put the institutions at risk and are part of a ” soft blow.” Apparently, not only Almagro, but other organizations such as the IACHR and the UN believe that there is some truth in that.

We have heard the President say that. And well, one can speculate about what the OAS is thinking. But, as I told Almagro, no one in the country who has good judgment is thinking about soft hits. And what must be encouraged, and where the OAS can help, is for justice to function independently, for institutions to do their work with independence and objectivity within the terms of the system.

I feel very satisfied with the conversation we had. I think they understood that there are political issues and there are legal issues, where the OAS has a lot of capacity. to foster productive dialogue that leads to solutions.

One of the things that is heard in the halls of the OAS and the IACHR is that there is concern about what happened in the past, when Petro was dismissed and disqualified during his mayoralty and that they fear it will happen again. And therefore, the harsh pronouncements that have been presented.

I do not know the President's fears nor do I know if this is what motivates the OAS. What I can say is that society must act according to the rules and that the Government must govern and fulfill its functions. Today the President has no convictions against him, he is in full exercise of his powers and it must be highlighted that historically Colombian democracy has been very strong where justice works. We have full confidence in the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, and the Council of State. They are doing it well, seriously, with objectivity and they are not allowing themselves to be influenced, regardless of whether there are magistrates who are from one party or one ideology or the other. What we are seeing is a judiciary acting independently.

That is a great asset that must be valued. These legal or judicial discussions have a procedure and we have to wait for these procedures to take place. It is not up to anyone to speculate about the procedure. Nor is it up to anyone to pre-empt judicial proceedings, because when it is done, what is actually intended is to influence the outcome. And that's not good.

The former president and former secretary of the OAS César Gaviria, like other voices in the country, have classified Almagro's words and the pronouncements of these international organizations as undue intervention in the country's internal affairs. Do you see it that way?

That is a request we should always make, regardless of whether or not one believes there was an intervention. International organizations must allow justice to function and advocate for its strengthening, not put it under a question mark. Raising questions about justice at this time is not only unjustified, but deeply dangerous.

Specifically, what did you ask Almagro and what do you expect from them at this time?

Let them be part of the solution and not the problem. Let them become a conflict resolution mechanism. Help us and accompany us, because in the country there is a lot of polarization that hurts. Just as they have a role to play in conflicts between countries, they also have a role in internal conflicts, but to seek approaches and solutions and not cause more controversy.

Finally, why do you think it was necessary to bring your voice, that of businessmen, to the very doors of the OAS here in Washington?

Because perhaps it is a voice much less involved in the political debate. We are a part of civil society that is very interested in Colombia continuing to function and the country doing well. From an economic point of view, of course, but also to function as a society. I believe that we can offer a different perspective that gives perspective to the actions of the OAS and other international organizations.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

In X: @sergom68