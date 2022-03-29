Undoubtedly, My Hero Academia It has positioned itself as one of the most popular anime today, and manga fans have a lot to look forward to. Kohei Horikoshi, its author, is working hard with the release of new chapters, but when it comes to his prequel, it seems that things will come to an end much sooner than thought.

Shuheisha posted a sketch of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which promotes the great fight that will take place soon, which would also serve to put an end to this story. Or at least as confirmed Shōnen Jump.

VIGILANTE -My Hero Academia Illegals- Spin-Off by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court is reaching its climax. A special 2-page feature has also been published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #17. https://t.co/HjPUvrvgnB pic.twitter.com/uPLfVNNAlu — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) March 28, 2022

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes develops before Izuku Midoriya and company come to the classrooms of U.A. High School. This story follows the adventures of koichiwho aspires to become someone like All Might. Once he begins his journey to rescue the citizens of Naruhatahe meets several familiar faces like Eraser Head and Mirkoto mention a few.

Although not 100 percent confirmed yet, there is a possibility that MHA: Watchmen also receive its own anime adaptation, and here you can read more details about it.

Via: comic book