Through its official social networks, the Puebla Club wished success for its elements that this afternoon will compete with their respective national teams in the qualifying round of the Conmebol heading to World Cup Qatar 2022 of the FIFAPablo Parra, Antony Silva and Fernando Aristeguieta will see action at 5:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

Although mathematically they no longer have the possibility of attending the World Cup, the representatives of Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela will be active on the last date of the FIFA dateso the presence of the elements of The fringe with their teams and close with dignity.

Chilean midfielder Paul Parra dispute with The Red the match against Uruguay -qualified for the World Cup- but the Andeans no longer have any hope of attending. As for the goalkeeper Anthony Silva will play with Paraguay against Peruwith the opportunity to play the playoff.

In turn, striker Fernando Aristeguieta and the Red wine will face Colombia in the match between both eliminated teams. Subsequently, they must report to the Camoteros for the meeting of the Matchday 12 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League against the Red Devils Toluca on Sunday, April 3 at 12:00 p.m. on the field of Nemesio Diez Stadium.

