The MLS has grown too much. At the beginning of the week, a Transfermarket analysis placed soccer in the United States as the one that has grown the most in value at the league level on the planet. This is due to the signing model that clubs have opted for within the country of stars and stripes, as well as their production and export of talent at an early age.
This same export model used by the MLS could benefit Mexican soccer, since one of the jewels of national soccer is close to leaving the United States for the Premier League, it is the young goalkeeper David Ochoa, who is close to continue his career in the old continent.
Ochoa, who rejected US Soccer to represent the Mexican National Team, ends his contract in December and will be able to sign as a free agent with the club that most attracts him. Although he has been linked with different teams, two of the best placed to sign the Mexican are West Ham United and England’s Fulham. Both see the tricolor goalkeeper with important conditions in the future and could present him with an offer soon, as reported by the British press.
#Mexican #David #Ochoa #approaches #Premier #League
Leave a Reply