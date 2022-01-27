The cyclonic “conveyor” will capture the region from Friday, January 28. Cyclones “Maria” and “Nadya” will bring snow, blizzards and high snowdrifts, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said on his Facebook page.

“Already on Friday, Moscow will be under the influence of the North Atlantic cyclone named Maria, the center of which will move to the Pskov region. This means that snow will begin, which will intensify in the afternoon. A blizzard will swirl, visibility will deteriorate to 2 km. Up to 3 mm of precipitation will fall, ”the meteorologist said.

He added that on Saturday the intensity of snowfall will increase markedly – up to 5 mm, and visibility will be reduced to 1 km from time to time. In the first part of Sunday, the bad weather will weaken, but in the afternoon, with the approach of Cyclone Nadia, snowfalls will charge again.

“On Monday, Moscow will be in the very center of the Nadia, which means that there will be even more precipitation – up to 7 mm, which will allow snowdrifts to grow to half a meter for the first time this season. On Tuesday, in the rear of the cyclone, snow charges will continue, but will become fleeting, ”the specialist noted.

Tishkovets stressed that on days of snowfall, barometer readings would fall to 727 mm Hg, which is 20 units below the norm. and negatively affect the well-being of weather-dependent people.

Tatyana Pozdnyakova, the chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, also agrees with her colleague from Phobos. By the end of this week in Moscow, she promised snowfall and windy weather.

And the beginning of the third month of winter will be marked by warming almost throughout the country. The temperature will be above the climatic norm. This was told by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.