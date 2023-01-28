The duel between América and Mazatlán looks set to be one of the most attractive on matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX tournament. The Águilas will receive the Cañoneros at the Azteca Stadium with a lot of pressure on their men after the bad start to the season.
The Azulcremas urgently need a victory and the Sinaloans are looking to break their two-game losing streak. Although on paper the capital’s are big favourites, anything can happen on the pitch.
In this context, Nicolás Benedetti, who was sold by América to Mazatlán, spoke about this duel and sent a message to the Águilas, the team that brought him to Mexican soccer.
“It will be a special match because of my past in América and because I know everything that is experienced within this team. We (Mazatlán) are in need of points and we have to turn the page quickly. It will be a very special match and I hope to win it The decision (to continue with the Cañoneros) was made with my family. I had a good year personally and I felt it was best to stay in Mazatlán, I believe a lot in this project, it was a decision I made and I think we have to bank it and I hope, obviously, that it’s good for me and for the future.”
– Nicholas Benedetti
The duel between América and Mazatlán FC will take place this Saturday, January 28 at the Azteca Stadium at 9:05 p.m.
