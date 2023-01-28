Sweden | A teenage boy was shot dead south of Stockholm

The police are looking for the perpetrator or perpetrators.

in Sweden a minor boy has been shot dead in Skogås, south of Stockholm. The police are looking for the perpetrator or perpetrators. The police have interviewed and checked numerous people.

The outdoor crime scene is isolated from outsiders. The shooting is initially being investigated as a homicide.

The emergency center was notified of a shooting in the evening. The police later said the boy had died.

in Sweden there have been several explosions and shootings since a known criminal was shot dead on Christmas Day in Stockholm’s Rinkeby. During the month, 20 violent crimes related to gangs have been recorded.

The last one exploded the night before Friday in the suburb of Akalla in Stockholm.