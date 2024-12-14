The president of Inditex, Marta Ortega, has mourned the death of the founder of Mango, Isak Andic, highlighting from him that “He has marked an era with his example”and conveyed his “admiration for the great company” he founded.

“Sad news for all those who were lucky enough to know him and a great loss for the Spanish business world and for the global fashion sector; In both, Isak Andic has marked an era with his example. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and everyone who is part of the great company he created and which we at Inditex admire so much,” he declared.

Andic died this Saturday at the age of 71 after falling down a ravine in the Salnitre Caves in Collbató, in Barcelona.

According to sources familiar with the event, the Catalan police have received notice of his death. at 12:45 p.m.

Citizen security patrols, Generalitat Bombers, SEM and mountain units have been mobilized, which finally They have removed the lifeless body of the victim.