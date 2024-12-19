Jacobo Martos and his two brothers, Alejandra and Manuelhave settled with their father, in the Doce de Octubre hospital, where he has been transferred from San Carlos, after the discomfort he felt while recording a special of La Revuelta.

The firstborn of the singer and Natalia Figueroa, who also remains with her husband, has given a statement to the press who awaits news of the singer’s evolution.

The young man referred to the report issued this Wednesday by San Carlos, in which the idea of ​​a stroke was ruled out. “That would have been the most worrying thing, so good.”

Regarding the cancellation of Raphael’s performances, Jacobo said that for his father, “Cancelling a concert is like losing a leg.”

Everyone in the family, according to him, is “very calm and he (Raphael) is perfectly fine.”wanting to get out of the hospital.”

He says that although the discharge could be this Friday or Saturday“there are still a couple more tests and we have to wait.”

Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid HOSPITAL TWELVE OF OCTOBER OF MADRID – Archive

Jacobo says he was 20 hours responding to received messages to take an interest in their father’s health, which gives them enormous satisfaction.

Also that “I hope” I can record again with Broncano, who would be looking forward to doing it, but that “it will not be tomorrow or the day after.”